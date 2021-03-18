Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,523 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $44,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,056,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 380,643 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

