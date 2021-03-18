Eaton Vance Management Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $46,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

