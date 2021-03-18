Eaton Vance Management Has $45.45 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.12% of ONE Gas worth $45,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.77 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

