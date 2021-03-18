Eaton Vance Management Has $39.50 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $39,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 21.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $100.51 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,604,160.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,824. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

