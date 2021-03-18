Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.