Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

