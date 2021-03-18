Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $77.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

