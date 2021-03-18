Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 35.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 34.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 38.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.