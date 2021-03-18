Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $200,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.24. 39,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,122. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

