Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.06

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.06 and last traded at $134.69, with a volume of 2022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $941,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,302 shares of company stock worth $20,578,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

