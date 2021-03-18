Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $510.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 463.36 ($6.05), with a volume of 60358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £119.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

