E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.27 on Monday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

