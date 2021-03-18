E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EONGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

