Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

