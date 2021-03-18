Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,720 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,418 shares of company stock worth $5,520,189. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

