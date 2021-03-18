Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 11,820 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

