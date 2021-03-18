Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $218,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.