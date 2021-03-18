Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,270 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $17,372,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

