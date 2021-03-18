DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 313.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,935 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $43,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

DXC stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

