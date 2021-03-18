Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

