Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Price Target Increased to GBX 43 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.45 ($0.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The company has a market cap of £98.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91.
About Duke Royalty
