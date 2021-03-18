Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Price Target Increased to GBX 43 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.45 ($0.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The company has a market cap of £98.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.