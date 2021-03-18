Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CEO James B. Connor Sells 20,000 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DRE opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

