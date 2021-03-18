Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

