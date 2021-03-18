DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Gap Up to $71.80

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.94), but opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.99). DP Eurasia shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 28,468 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.33.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

