Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.58. 5,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $137.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

