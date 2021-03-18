dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Shares of dormakaba stock opened at $610.79 on Thursday. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $453.00 and a 52 week high of $610.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.44 and a 200 day moving average of $572.76.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.