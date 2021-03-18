Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Shares of DPZUF opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

