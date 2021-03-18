Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,047 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $237,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

