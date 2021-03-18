Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

