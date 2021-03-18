Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.53

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $100.81, with a volume of 341135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $475,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,228 shares of company stock worth $13,012,795 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

