Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,354. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

