Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85. Docebo has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $976,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.