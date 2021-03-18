Divisar Capital Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Telos accounts for about 1.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $13,644,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $9,894,000.

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,612. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

