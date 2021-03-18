Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,032 shares during the period. MasterCraft Boat makes up 7.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MasterCraft Boat worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,972. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

