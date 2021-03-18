DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,441. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

