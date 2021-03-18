Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,213.03

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,213.03 ($28.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,460 ($32.14). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,438 ($31.85), with a volume of 649,898 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,412.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

