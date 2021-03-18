Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $86.21.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
