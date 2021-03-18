Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $86.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

