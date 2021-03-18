Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.73. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

