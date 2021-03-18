Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $220.97 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

