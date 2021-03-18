Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

