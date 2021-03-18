Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 109% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $55,773.46 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

