Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

