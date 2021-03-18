Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,462. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

