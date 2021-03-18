Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

DSX opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

