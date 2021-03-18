Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

