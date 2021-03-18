DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.35

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2507073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

