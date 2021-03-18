DIA (DIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.24 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and $55.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00638400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.

