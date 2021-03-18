DHT (NYSE:DHT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHT. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DHT by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

