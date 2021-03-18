DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,313. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.