Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.08 ($23.62).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.80.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

